Investors are always looking for stocks that have a solid chance of providing good returns without a significant probability of an irrecoverable loss like a long-term price collapse or outright bankruptcy. In a past column I showed a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks have the potential to be that. However, many investors require dividends and many high-quality stocks choose to reinvest their profits to grow earnings rather than pay dividends. Thus, for those investors, another possible choice is a diversified portfolio focused on the “Dividend Aristocrats.”