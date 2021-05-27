Cancel
Oberlin, KS

Oberlin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oberlin News Watch
 5 days ago

OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aDF7Jkc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

