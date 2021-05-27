Cancel
Niland, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Niland

Niland Dispatch
 5 days ago

NILAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aDF7FDi00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

