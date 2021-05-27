Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance
Matthew Salerno, Mark McDonald, and James Langston are partners at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. This post is based on a Cleary memorandum by Mr. Salerno, Mr. McDonald, Mr. Langston, Roger Cooper, and Pascale Bibi, and is part of the Delaware law series; links to other posts in the series are available here. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The New Look of Deal Protection by Fernan Restrepo and Guhan Subramanian (discussed on the Forum here).corpgov.law.harvard.edu
Comments / 0