CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Matthew Salerno, Mark McDonald,, Jim Langston, Cleary Gottlieb Steen, Hamilton LLP, on
Harvard Health
 2021-05-27

Matthew Salerno, Mark McDonald, and James Langston are partners at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. This post is based on a Cleary memorandum by Mr. Salerno, Mr. McDonald, Mr. Langston, Roger Cooper, and Pascale Bibi, and is part of the Delaware law series; links to other posts in the series are available here. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The New Look of Deal Protection by Fernan Restrepo and Guhan Subramanian (discussed on the Forum here).

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Top Corporate Law Firm Bumps Up Salaries For First-Year Associates

Fall is here, and green leaves will soon begin to change colors and fall gently to the ground. But at this time of year, trees aren’t the only things dropping greenery all around. Some firms are still raising associate salaries, and Delaware’s largest law firm just got in on the action.
BUSINESS
Poets and Quants

Meet Harvard Business School’s MBA Class Of 2023

That’s an insult in some corners. The term comes with certain associations. Privileged preps. Self-absorbed showoffs. Cutthroats and corporate climbers. Master of the universe swagger with can’t-be-questioned credentials. The establishment elites who’ve seen it all from the comfort of a penthouse. Forget the secret handshakes and mysterious symbols. Harvard People...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Harvard Health

The Reliability of Your Company’s Carbon Footprint

Cydney S. Posner is special counsel at Cooley LLP. This post is based on her Cooley memorandum. Just how reliable are those carbon footprints that many large companies have been publishing in their sustainability reports? Even putting aside concerns about greenwashing, what about those nebulous Scope 3 GHG emissions? As we all know, the SEC is now is the midst of developing a proposal for mandatory climate-related disclosure. (See, e.g., this PubCo post and this PubCo post.) The WSJ reports that “[o]ne problem facing regulators and companies: Some of the most important and widely used data is hard to both measure and verify.” According to an academic cited in the article, the “measurement, target-setting, and management of Scope 3 is a mess….There is a wide range of uncertainty in Scope 3 emissions measurement…to the point that numbers can be absurdly off.”
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Investors and Regulators Turning up the Heat on Climate-Change Disclosures

As investors’ calls for greater climate-related corporate accountability grow louder, the “E” in ESG—environmental, social and governance—looms larger than ever, particularly from the perspective of directors facing oversight responsibilities and the challenge of providing adequate disclosure. That reality became even clearer when a little-known hedge fund with a relatively small stake in ExxonMobil successfully elected three insurgent directors at the company’s annual meeting after quietly garnering the support of other stakeholders by appealing to their interest in environmental and governance issues. [1]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forum#Snow Phipps V#Mae#Snow Phipps Group#Llc#Decopac Holdings Inc#Kohlberg Company#Kcake Acquisition Inc
Harvard Health

The Audit Committee’s Role in Sustainability/ESG Oversight

Stephen G. Parker is Partner, and Tracey-Lee Brown and Gregory Johnson are Directors at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Chancery Court Decision on the “Effect of Termination” Provision

The Delaware Court of Chancery’s recent decision in Yatra Online v. Ebix (Aug. 30, 2021) serves as a reminder that, under the “Effect of Termination” provision in most merger agreements, a party’s termination of the agreement extinguishes all liability of both parties for pre-termination breaches of the agreement, except as the parties may have otherwise specifically provided in the agreement. The Ebix case illustrates that, depending on how the parties have drafted the provision, a party can be left with no remedy for the willful breaches and wrongful failure to close of the other party.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Harvard Health

Harvard Business School announces Rock Accelerator teams for 2021-22

Harvard Business School’s Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced 35 teams for the 2021-2022 Rock Accelerator. Launched in 2010, the HBS Rock Accelerator is a program designed for second year Harvard Business School students who are founders of early-stage startups. The focus is on building and validating a “minimum viable product (MVP)” that the teams can bring to market quickly, with a strong emphasis on developing plans for testing the MVP.
HARVARD, MA
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Judge Presses State on ‘Unusual’ Design of Abortion Law

A federal judge weighing whether to temporarily halt a Texas law limiting abortions said it appears to have been crafted to avoid lawsuits against the state. “I think that’s what this whole statute was designed to do -- to find a proxy for the state that would insulate the state from this sort of judicial oversight that ordinarily would exist,” U.S. District Judge.
TEXAS STATE
Harvard Health

Crises as Opportunities for Growth: The Strategic Value of Business Group Affiliation

In many markets around the world, a substantial fraction of publicly listed firms are members of family-controlled business groups. Despite widespread concerns over their corporate governance impacts, family business groups have continued to expand, with no end to their dominance in sight. For example, from 2002 to 2012, a period which includes the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the total annual sales as a percentage of GDP of the top 10 largest family business groups in South Korea increased from 53% to 80%, with two-thirds of the gain occurring after this crisis. While previous studies suggest that groups exploit their economic and political influence to perpetuate their market dominance over nongroup affiliated firms, little is known about the conditions under which groups are able to expand their market power and strengthen their competitive positions over time.
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Job Posting: International Human Rights Clinic Hiring Communications Coordinator

The International Human Rights Clinic (IHRC) at Harvard Law School is looking for a dynamic communications professional to spearhead the production of our communications efforts, coordinating the Clinic’s digital and social media strategy and content. About the role:. You will work collaboratively with the Clinic’s staff to produce the Clinic’s...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Boston Christian flag dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a group's challenge to Boston's rejection of its request to fly a flag bearing the image of a Christian cross over city hall in a case involving religious and free speech rights. The justices will consider...
U.S. POLITICS
Harvard Health

A life’s mission sparked by disbelief over Tuskegee study

It seemed unbelievable at first. Marcella Alsan was in Professor Allan M. Brandt’s undergraduate class on the history of medicine and public health in America when she first learned about the infamous Tuskegee study, the federal government’s 40-year experiment observing the effects of untreated syphilis on Black men without their knowledge.
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Harvard Radcliffe Institute introduces new cohort of exploratory seminar programs

Harvard Radcliffe Institute has selected a new cohort of Exploratory Seminar programs for the academic year. Representing numerous academic disciplines and applying bold cross-disciplinary perspectives, faculty applicants hold appointments in nine Harvard schools. The awardees — all Harvard faculty members or Harvard Radcliffe Institute Fellows — will gather in intensive seminar settings over the course of the year to explore novel fields of interdisciplinary research and inquiry. Radcliffe seminars have supported hundreds of scholars, practitioners, and artists as they engage in rich multidisciplinary discussions to reimagine the boundaries of knowledge learning and explore the possibilities of social change through applied with diverse stakeholders. Seminars in 2021–2022 include:
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy