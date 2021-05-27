Stuart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STUART, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



