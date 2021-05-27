Stuart Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STUART, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
