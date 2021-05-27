Cancel
Renovo, PA

Weather Forecast For Renovo

Renovo News Watch
 5 days ago

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDF790b00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Renovo, PA
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Renovo, PA
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
