Cook, MN

Cook Daily Weather Forecast

Cook News Flash
 5 days ago

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDF71wn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cook, MN
