Cook Daily Weather Forecast
COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
