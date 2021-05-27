Cook Daily Weather Forecast

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night High 54 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



