Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Paul Rose, James Copland
Harvard Health
 2021-05-27

Proxy Advisors And Market Power: A Review of Institutional Investor Robovoting. Paul Rose is the Robert J. Watkins/Procter & Gamble Professor of Law at Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University. This post is based on his Manhattan Institute report. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Agency Problems of Institutional Investors by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here); Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); and The Specter of the Giant Three by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here).

