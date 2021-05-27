Cancel
Bowman, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bowman

BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aDF6vt500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain and snow showers likely then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 32 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

