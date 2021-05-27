4-Day Weather Forecast For Bowman
BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain and snow showers likely then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 45 °F, low 32 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
