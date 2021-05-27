Biden's proposed budget to push spending to highest sustained levels since World War II: report
President Joe Biden plans to propose a $6 trillion budget on Friday that would take the U.S. to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II, said a New York Times report on Thursday. Documents obtained by the newspaper show that Biden's first budget request as president calls for total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031 as he aims to upgrade the nation's infrastructure and substantially expand the social safety net, the report added.