Stratford, TX

Stratford Weather Forecast

Stratford Times
 5 days ago

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDF6qTS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Stratford, TXPosted by
Stratford Times

Get weather-ready — Stratford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stratford: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Ware, or 21 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Stratford, Hartley, Ware and Conlen. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Sherman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHERMAN...DALLAM AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Potter, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Potter; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN POTTER...SHERMAN SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Moore; Sherman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS...SOUTHEASTERN CIMARRON...NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SHERMAN...EASTERN DALLAM AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Griggs to 8 miles west of Stratford to 4 miles southwest of Conlen. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stratford, Cactus, Sunray, Goodwell, Conlen, Griggs and Texhoma.