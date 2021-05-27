Stratford Weather Forecast

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.