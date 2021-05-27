4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while light rain during night
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
