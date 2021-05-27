4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while light rain during night High 48 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 54 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.