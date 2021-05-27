Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Red Tulip Project Rises to the Occasion

By Rose Nemunaitis
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed tulips rising at Monarch Meadow house in Claridon Township hold special meaning for the flower’s namesake nonprofit public charity that continues to grow and bloom. “Things are popping up as usual,” said Dianne Kellogg, board treasurer for The Red Tulip Project, which provides recovery housing for women in Geauga County and works to raise community awareness concerning addiction and available services. Kellogg said the investment the community has made in The Red Tulip Project is making a real difference in the lives of women in recovery. “Yes, we built a beautiful home in Monarch Meadow, (but) beyond that, we have...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
