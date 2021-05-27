Red Tulip Project Rises to the Occasion

The final location of the Berkshire Schools stadium was announced at the end of the school board’s hour-long May 10 meeting. The final location of the Berkshire Schools stadium was announced at the end of the school board’s hour-long May 10 meeting. After a comprehensive review of two possible sites, the board has decided to build the stadium and a small field house east of the all-grade school under construction on the Kent State University – Geauga campus. “This decision is the result of the board of education working with the administration,” said Superintendent John Stoddard, adding they had considered many options. In addition, he said the stadium will be named after the Great Lakes Cheese Stadium for the company headquarters...