Freeze Watch issued for Cavalier, Pembina, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina; Towner FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Lake Of The Woods, Roseau and Kittson Counties. In North Dakota, Towner, Cavalier and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.