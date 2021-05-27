Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cavalier County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Cavalier, Pembina, Towner by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina; Towner FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Lake Of The Woods, Roseau and Kittson Counties. In North Dakota, Towner, Cavalier and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
County
Pembina County, ND
City
Cavalier, ND
State
Minnesota State
County
Towner County, ND
County
Cavalier County, ND
City
Towner, ND
City
Pembina, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Water#Freeze Watch#Pembina Counties#Lake#Roseau#Outdoor Water Pipes#Moderate Certainty#Ground Pipes#Tender Plants#Woods#Kittson#Crops#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006 007...008...014...015...016...024...026...028 and 054. * TIMING...Monday Afternoon into early evening. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.