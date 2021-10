The Michigan Wolverines aren’t done just yet in the class of 2022, but the main focus on today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will focus a bit more on some of the players in the 2023 class who you should familiarize yourself with. A lot of these 2023 guys we have been highlighting recently are bona fide top targets for the Wolverines, so keep these guys in mind for the next cycle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO