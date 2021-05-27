U.S. GDP expanded at unrevised 6.4% rate in first quarter

Bank of America is opening retail bank branches in Kentucky for the first time as the largest U.S. lenders eye expansion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is adding three locations in Lexington, with plans for a fourth next year, according to a statement Monday. Since 2015, Bank of America has expanded into several new markets, including Denver, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, with 90 new locations and more than 700 ATMs added in the past year and a half.