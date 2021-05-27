Cancel
Burwell, NE

Burwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 5 days ago

BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDF6NJj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burwell, NE
