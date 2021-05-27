Man charged with kidnapping after teen reported abducted

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (AP) — The search for a north Alabama man and 16-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted ended hours later with the man in custody and the juvenile safe.

Police issued an alert for Adam Dexter Wilson, 36, after a girl he knew was taken by a man at gunpoint from a home near Lacey’s Spring around lunchtime on Wednesday. Authorities said they considered the teen to be in extreme danger.

Tracking dogs from Limestone prison and a state helicopter were brought in to assist. Mike Swafford, a spokesman with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, told news outlets the two were finally spotted by dog teams in woods near a church after about five hours.

“They were able to push them right into the perimeter we had, so it was a successful operation and thankfully the 16-year-old juvenile is out of harm’s way,” he said.

Wilson was charged with kidnapping and interference with custody, but court records weren’t immediately available to show whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.