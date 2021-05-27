Weather Forecast For Elkhart
ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
T-storms
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
