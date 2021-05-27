Weather Forecast For Elkhart

ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance rain during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 T-storms High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



