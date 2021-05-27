Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart, KS

Weather Forecast For Elkhart

Posted by 
Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
 5 days ago

ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aDF6Jmp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkhart Bulletin

Elkhart Bulletin

Elkhart, KS
3
Followers
41
Post
208
Views
ABOUT

With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elkhart, KSPosted by
Elkhart Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Elkhart’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Elkhart: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely in the day; while rain during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain Likely;
Morton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MORTON COUNTY UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elkhart, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elkhart, Richfield and Wilburton.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Elkhart, KSPosted by
Elkhart Bulletin

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Elkhart

(ELKHART, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elkhart Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.