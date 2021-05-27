Daily Weather Forecast For Harlem
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
