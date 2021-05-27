Daily Weather Forecast For Harlem

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 41 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 39 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



