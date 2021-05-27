Thursday sun alert in Syracuse — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SYRACUSE, KS) A sunny Thursday is here for Syracuse, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Syracuse:

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance t-storms then rain during night High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 T-storms High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.