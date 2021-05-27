Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, KS

Thursday sun alert in Syracuse — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Syracuse Times
Syracuse Times
 5 days ago

(SYRACUSE, KS) A sunny Thursday is here for Syracuse, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Syracuse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDF6H1N00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance t-storms then rain during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Syracuse Times

Syracuse Times

Syracuse, KS
3
Followers
40
Post
111
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Snacks#Nws Data#Chance T Storms#Ks#Advice#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Syracuse, KSPosted by
Syracuse Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Syracuse

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Syracuse: Sunday, May 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, June 1: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Syracuse, KSPosted by
Syracuse Times

Get weather-ready — Syracuse’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Syracuse: Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.