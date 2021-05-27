Cancel
Fairplay, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairplay

Fairplay News Watch
 5 days ago

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDF6FFv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairplay, CO
Fairplay, COPosted by
Fairplay News Watch

Get weather-ready — Fairplay’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairplay: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance t-storms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain and snow showers likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance t-storms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Fairplay, COPosted by
Fairplay News Watch

Thursday has sun for Fairplay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FAIRPLAY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairplay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.