Cluedle Doo confused fans with a clue about Piglet playing football with Dan Marino, but we can explain how it still fits boy bander Nick Lachey. This week on The Masked Singer, Cluedle Doo confused fans. Fans have been certain for a while that Piglet is former boy bander, Nick Lachey. We even predicted it before the show premiered. However, a new clue was given by the meddling rooster that he had followed Piglet’s career since he was catching touchdowns thrown by Dan Marino, which really made people second guess that opinion. Lachey never played in the NFL. There is over a 10-year age gap between the football legend and the 98 Degrees singer, which makes it unlikely they played together during their school careers.