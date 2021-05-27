Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How To Get My Child Ready For Kindergarten

By Matthew Lynch
theedadvocate.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a young child who hardly ever spends time away from their parents, going to kindergarten can seem like an incredibly daunting task. For this reason, it is no surprise that some kids throw a tantrum when realizing that they will be left alone at school with complete strangers. However,...

www.theedadvocate.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child#Kindergarten#Home Schooling#Lunch Time#Basic Skills#Focus On Self Help Skills#Complete Strangers#Love#Supervision#Bags#Thoughts#Face#Starters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsKevinMD.com

My child wants to be a doctor

As a family physician, guest lecturer at a local medical school, and creator of a pre-med curriculum for young learners, I’m often asked by parents how to support their child who wants to be a doctor. The most important point to remember is that you don’t need to have any...
EntertainmentTimes-Online

Kindergarten Students Present "Getting' Down With Mama Goose"

Jennifer Redfearn, Jefferson Elementary School Music Specialist shares with VCPS family, friends and community.... I am excited to share with you our Kindergarten Program, “Getting’ Down with Mama Goose.” I am proud of these kindergarteners for their work on learning these songs. Please congratulate your child on a job well done! I am hoping next year will be a “normal” year and we can have a program in the gym with an audience.
Kidstheparentcue.org

How to Explain Confidence to a Child

“What do you think confidence means?” I asked my kindergartner. He raised his eyebrows and tilted his head. “Like being brave, maybe?”. I hear you, kid. Confidence is easy to see, hard to define. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines confidence as “a feeling or consciousness of one’s powers or of reliance...
Healthinsideedition.com

6-Year-Old Awaiting Heart Transplant Gets Early Kindergarten Graduation

Kyleigh Ward is only 6-years-old, but has had three open-heart surgeries and is waiting for a heart transplant. But it’s the kindergarten graduation, held just for her, that has this little fighter and her family overcome with emotion. “We just immediately started crying,” said Briancca Trammell, her mother. “We was...
Kidsmindful.org

6 Ways to Engage Kids and Teens in Mindful Walking

I never learned mindful walking as a kid nor did I ever even hear about it until my first Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction course in my early 20’s. Shortly after that, my practice of mindful walking deepened when I went on my first retreat with hundreds of participants in the rolling hills of southern Vermont and a morning mindful walk was part of the ritual. From that simple practice of mindful walking, a mindful awareness began to permeate many other daily activities and my life and outlook began to fundamentally change.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

How to Be Present With Your Kids When Your a Working Mom

The pursuit of balance is a neverending one for all moms, but it’s especially tricky for working moms. As a working mom, you know all too well the struggles and pressure that come with succeeding at work and at home. Since 81.2% of mothers with kids aged 6—17 work full-time,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

500 New Louisiana Kindergarteners to Get Free Laptops & Internet

A brand-new program for kids developed during the COVID-19 pandemic is gearing up to make a huge difference for the new class of Kindergarteners getting ready for the 2021-2022 school year in Louisiana. The Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path program was put together by the good-hearted folks at Waterford.org to...
KidsWashington Post

How do I stop my child from being so rude to me?

Q: I have a 5-year-old (soon to be 6), and I'm struggling with how to deal with what we might call rude communication patterns. For instance, on a recent afternoon, she came out of her room, saw that I was in the kitchen and screamed at me: "Where's my dinner?! I thought it would be ready by now!" She also did this a week or so ago. Although she had a snack after school (she started face-to-face school a few weeks ago), she was probably hungry, even though it was a little early for dinner. I think she has pent-up stress from her new school environment, but I also know it's not okay for her to communicate like that with me. After she calmed down, we talked a bit about it, but I'm wondering whether you have general advice about how parents should talk and respond to young kids when they communicate in such a rude way. I know it's her age and circumstances, but I also know it's not okay. Thanks!
Lifestylenaeyc.org

Modeling Curiosity and Acceptance: My Kindergarten Lunch Story

When I began kindergarten, I knew I was different from most of my peers, but it became particularly evident to me during lunchtime on the first days of school. I knew my mother had taken great care to pack my favorites for lunch—rice (bap), some pickled radish (danmuji), marinated cooked beef (bulgogi). As I watched my classmates unwrap their peanut butter sandwiches and their cheese and crackers, I could see their reactions. The odors of my lunch were so different from what the other children were used to, and more than one of my classmates let me know they thought my lunch smelled weird. After seeing the reactions of my classmates, I didn’t want to eat my favorite dishes at school.
KidsADDitude

Q: How Do I Get My Child Off Video Games Without a Huge Fight?!

Q: “Video games have a strong hold over my child. When it’s time for him to get off a game, he simply refuses and no amount of punishment has changed this behavior. Similarly, when he’s supposed to be in online class or doing homework, he often sneaks off to play video games instead. In the few times we’ve been able to get him off, he yells, stomps around, and has a sour attitude for the rest of the day. What can we do about these games?”
Kidskidsvt.com

Should You Adjust Your Parenting Style to Your Child's Personality?

Raising kids can be tricky enough, which may leave some parents wondering why Dr. David Rettew chose to name his new book Parenting Made Complicated: What Science Really Knows About the Greatest Debates of Early Childhood. But if moms and dads want a research-based parenting guide that's tailored to each child's temperament, they shouldn't be put off by the title.
Mental HealthTeachThought

How Can You Teach Mindfulness To Students?

Contributed by Kelly April Tyrrell and TeachThought Staff. While the scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Investigating Healthy Minds (CIHM) at the Waisman Center aren’t yet ready to issue evidence-based mindfulness curriculum practices, Flook and CIHM outreach specialists Lisa Thomas Prince and Lori Gustafson offer the following tips for families wishing to engage in mindfulness practices for a more positive classroom atmosphere.
Relationship Advicesouthfloridareporter.com

How to Get Ready For Your Post-COVID Wedding

Planning a wedding during the COVID-19 era brings with it issues that you may have never expected. While you’ll still need to handle normal wedding preparations such as salon trips, planning out your exercise routine, and purchasing a dress, you’ll also need to take appropriate safety precautions for yourself and your guests.
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

How do we get ready for church?

How do we prepare ourselves for church? That’s a trickier, more involved question than we might first think, and more important, because there is a difference between experiencing a service and simply attending one. The difference between the two could lie in how we get ourselves ready for worship. Let’s...
Books & Literaturemiddleweb.com

Reading for Pleasure Helps Keep Us Healthy

I have a secret life with books. I wake up early in the morning to read them with my cup of coffee. I sneak them into my purse to read when I should be doing something else. I stay up late and read under the glow of my book light while the rest of the house is sleeping.
KidsThrive Global

Top Picks- All you need to know about raising Emotionally Healthy Kids

How To Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children: [Tedx.com] Working with thousands of families for over 16 years as an educator and counselor, Lael has seen the impact that trauma and disconnection have on a family. As an Aware Parenting Instructor, she facilitates workshops and support groups that empower parents to create connections and stronger relationships with their children.
KidsThrive Global

The Importance of Teaching Your Kids to be Entrepreneurs and 7 Ways to Go About It

Do you find your kid to be inventive and enterprising? Are they always looking for ways to make a profit or earn through entrepreneurial methods? Are they better at managing finances and using their skills to make money? If your answer is yes then it is time to recognise the entrepreneurial spirit in your kid and let it thrive. The best way to give wings to your kids’ entrepreneurship is to let them recognise problems, come up with viable solutions, and create opportunities to apply these solutions.
KidsSlate

My Kid’s Anxiety Is Giving ME Anxiety! How Do I Fix This?

Michaela is worried that her son, Asher, is constantly worried. At 8 years old, Asher is already dealing with some pretty intense anxiety. For example, he cried every day at school last year. Now that he’s being home schooled during the pandemic, Michaela has seen how much pressure Asher puts on himself to do well. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Dr. Krystal Lewis, a clinical psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health who works with kids with anxiety disorders. Krystal knows how hard—and how common—it is when kids struggle with anxiety early on, and she suggests some helpful coping mechanisms. But even more than these techniques, Krystal urges parents to learn how to manage their own anxiety. Instead of trying to hide your struggles, be a model for your kids as you work through difficult emotions.