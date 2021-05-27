Ohio's Covid vaccination rates double in some counties after state vaccine lottery

Vaccination level in St. Joseph County reached 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, in Branch and Hillsdale counties, the number of eligible recipients remains below 40 percent. The percentage of eligible residents vaccinated by May 24 was 40 for St. Joseph County, 39.7 for Branch County and 36.2 in Hillsdale County. St. Joseph County experienced the greatest increase in vaccinations over a one-month period from April 24 to May 24, according to Rebecca Burns, health officer with the at Branch-Hillsdale- St. Joseph Community Health Agency.