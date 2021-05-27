Daily Weather Forecast For Stamford
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.