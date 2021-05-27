Cancel
Stamford, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Stamford

Posted by 
Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 5 days ago

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aDF5vmS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stamford, NY
With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

