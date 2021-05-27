Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, GA

Edison Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Edison Post
Edison Post
 5 days ago

EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDF5s8H00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
9
Followers
49
Post
397
Views
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edison, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Edison Weather Forecast#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Edison, GAPosted by
Edison Post

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Edison

(EDISON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Edison, GAPosted by
Edison Post

Get weather-ready — Edison’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edison: Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 13: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Edison, GAPosted by
Edison Post

Tuesday rain in Edison: Ideas to make the most of it

(EDISON, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edison Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Calhoun County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Early, Miller, Quitman, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Early; Miller; Quitman; Randolph SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...MILLER...CLAY...RANDOLPH...CALHOUN...EARLY AND SOUTHEASTERN QUITMAN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/ At 943 AM EDT/843 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abbeville to 9 miles west of Blakely to near Columbia. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Fort Gaines, Morgan, Blakely, Cuthbert, Edison, Arlington, Columbia, Douglasville, Centerville, Gordon, Damascus, Jakin, Bellville, Bluffton, Parksville, Carnegie, Watson Crossroads, Pecan and Rock Hill. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...and southwestern Georgia.
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...DECATUR...GRADY...MILLER...DOUGHERTY MITCHELL...SOUTHEASTERN LEE...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1029 AM EDT/929 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Arlington to 8 miles northwest of West Bainbridge to 7 miles west of Chattahoochee. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Pelham, Putney, Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cairo, Camilla, Arlington, Baconton, Ochlocknee, Leary, Whigham, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, West Bainbridge, Turner City, Chattahoochee and Walker. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Mitchell; Randolph; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Miller County in southwestern Georgia Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Randolph County in southwestern Georgia Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia Northern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 952 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morgan to near Columbia, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Pelham, Putney, Donalsonville, Camilla, Edison, Arlington, Baconton, Columbia, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Douglasville and Centerville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH