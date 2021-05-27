Edison Weather Forecast
EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.