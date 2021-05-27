Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garrison, ND

Garrison is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Garrison Dispatch
Garrison Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GARRISON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garrison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aDF5oqb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garrison Dispatch

Garrison Dispatch

Garrison, ND
7
Followers
39
Post
188
Views
ABOUT

With Garrison Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrison, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Nd#Rain Showers#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Garrison, NDPosted by
Garrison Dispatch

Garrison Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garrison: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, June 4: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Garrison, NDPosted by
Garrison Dispatch

Sun forecast for Garrison — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GARRISON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Garrison, NDPosted by
Garrison Dispatch

Jump on Garrison’s rainy forecast today

(GARRISON, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Garrison Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Garrison, NDPosted by
Garrison Dispatch

Garrison weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garrison: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Garrison, NDPosted by
Garrison Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GARRISON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Garrison Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.