Garrison is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(GARRISON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garrison:

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night High 54 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 22 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.