NC 6th grader arrested after taking loaded gun to school, pointing it an another student

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, UNION COUNTY (WPDE) — A North Carolina middle school student was arrested Wednesday after officials said they brought a loaded gun to school and pointed in at another student. Union County Public Schools leaders said school resource officer seized the loaded .380 pistol from the sixth grader and nobody...

www.wwaytv3.com
