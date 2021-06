Aqua Metals was founded in 2014 and started construction on its lead-acid battery recycling plant in the summer of 2015. In a 2016 interview with Recycling Today, Steve Cotton, then the company’s chief commercial officer and now the company’s president, CEO and director, said Aqua Metals was keeping its options open regarding the possible licensing of its technology. Prior to doing so, he said it was important for Aqua Metals to own the technology and the refining facilities and to gain experience operating the technology.