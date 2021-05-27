Cancel
Ritzville, WA

Weather Forecast For Ritzville

Ritzville Journal
Ritzville Journal
 5 days ago

RITZVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDF5cFt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while chance light rain then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 44 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ritzville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

