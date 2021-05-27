Weather Forecast For Ritzville
RITZVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while chance light rain then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 44 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
