Ackley, IA

Thursday rain in Ackley: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 5 days ago

(ACKLEY, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ackley Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ackley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDF5ZYa00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ackley, IA
With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ackley, IA
