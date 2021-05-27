Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

The S&P 500 has shot higher during the course of the week to break out to fresh new highs. Ultimately, the market looks as if it is ready to go looking towards the 4400 level, based upon the fact that the S&P 500 does tend to move in 200 point increments. Underneath, you can see that I have drawn a significant trend line that the market has been hugging, and therefore if we break down below there then I need to start looking for support, which I believe is to be found at the 4000 level. This is because not only is it a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but there is also a gap sitting in that same general vicinity.