First-Year Student Team Earns Award at National HERA Conference
Great Problems Seminar Broadens Students’ Perspectives and Provides a Unique Learning Experience. In the Fall of 2020 a team of first-year students in the Great Problems Seminar (GPS) took on the longstanding and troubling issue of racial segregation and inequality in a major U.S. city, and devised a proposed solution that was recognized by the Humanities Education and Research Association (HERA) with an award earlier this year.www.wpi.edu
Comments / 0