CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

First-Year Student Team Earns Award at National HERA Conference

WPI News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGreat Problems Seminar Broadens Students’ Perspectives and Provides a Unique Learning Experience. In the Fall of 2020 a team of first-year students in the Great Problems Seminar (GPS) took on the longstanding and troubling issue of racial segregation and inequality in a major U.S. city, and devised a proposed solution that was recognized by the Humanities Education and Research Association (HERA) with an award earlier this year.

www.wpi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
aiche.org

Alchemy ’21: The First-ever Hybrid AIChE Student Regional Conference

The AIChE Ahmedabad University Student Chapter hosted the 2021 India Student Regional Conference, from August 27–29, 2021. The conference was named Alchemy after the Greek process of transformation, a tribute to the way chemical engineers are transforming the world. It was the first time, globally, that a student regional conference...
ncconstructionnews.com

CAGC wins two national chapter awards at AGC conference

Carolinas Associated General Contractors (CAGC) has received two national Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America awards at the AGC National and Chapter Leadership Conference in Orlando on Sept. 19 and 20. “Carolinas AGC was awarded two of the seven awards, the only chapter of 89 chapters nationwide to earn more...
CONSTRUCTION
umaine.edu

Provost Volin among national education leaders at first annual CLTE conference

University of Maine Provost John Volin will be among higher education leaders nationwide taking part in the first annual conference of the Coalition for Life-Transformative Education (CLTE), Sept. 22–23. In addition to the keynotes, the virtual conference from noon–5 p.m. each day will include reports from faculty and staff from CLTE member universities involved in pilot programs on their campuses intended to improve the long-term well-being of students, with particular attention to their well-being long after they graduate.
ORONO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hera#Economic Environment#Gps#Food Deserts#National Hera Conference#Livable Cities#St Louis Problem Solvers#The Delmar Divide#Iqp#Mqp#Covid#The Global School
stockton.edu

Stockton Earns 4th National Diversity Award

Galloway, N.J.- Stockton University has received its fourth national Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT into Diversity magazine in Washington D.C. The award recognizes the diversity and inclusion efforts of the university, which also previously won awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018. “The fact that this is...
GALLOWAY, NJ
codcourier.org

COD Student Monica Basili Earns Second Place in National Design Competition

Monica Basili has a great passion for architecture. Her talent earned her second place in a recent national competition sponsored by the Coalition of Community College Architecture Programs (CCCAP). During her first year at COD, after finishing her general education classes, Basili realized that architecture was the only career she...
VISUAL ART
communitynewspapers.com

Thirty-five Ransom Everglades students earn National Merit Recognition

Fifteen Ransom Everglades seniors were named National Merit Semifinalists on September 15, a distinction achieved by less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States, as 20 others were named National Merit Commended Students. Semifinalists Dashiell DeStefano, Rafa Dovarganes, Noah Gold, Isa Goyanes, Amanda Harris, Blythe Heller,...
HIGH SCHOOL
cfisd.net

Cy Falls HS student’s act of generosity earns excellence award

Cypress Falls High School senior Cristian Resendiz helped the parent of a fellow student fix a flat tire during the first week of school. He is a second-year student in the Automotive Technician program and used some of the skills he learned in the classroom to help fix the flat. For his act of generosity, Resendiz received a Principal’s Excellence Award from Cypress Falls Principal Becky Denton. (Photo by Summer Folwell, Cypress Falls HS)
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Paragould Daily Press

A-State earns Excellence in Diversity Award for fourth consecutive year

JONESBORO – For the fourth consecutive year, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has named Arkansas State University among 101 institutions of higher education selected to receive the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. Once again, A-State is the only school in Arkansas and one of only three among Sun...
ARKANSAS STATE
burlingtoncountytimes.com

9 NJ schools earn National Blue Ribbon awards for academic achievement

Three schools in Central Jersey are among nine in the state recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The awards, based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, went to John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Jamesburg, Walter M. Schirra Elementary School in Old Bridge and Academy For Information Technology in Scotch Plains.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Racine County Eye

Jefferson Lighthouse Earns National Blue Ribbon Award

Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, 1722 W 6th St., has earned a National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education. Jefferson Lighthouse is an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme School. Their mission is to create students who are “internationally-minded learners inquire, collaborate, and take action.”. Since 1982, “the National...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
uwgb.edu

Student Success Coach awarded Young-Professional-of-the-Year Award

Area businesses and organizations came together recently for the first Marinette Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Dinner since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the night’s celebrations, Chairperson of the Wave, Marinette Menominee Young Professionals (MMYP) organization Adam Orth presented the organization’s Young-Professional-of-the-Year Award to Student Success Coach at the UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Adam Landenberger. Landenberger’s nominator described him as “a true collaborator hands-on leader that will help out to get the job done.” They also shared that when he joined the group there was an immediate injection of energy.
GREEN BAY, WI
wcn247.com

Both Westminster Soccer Teams Earn National Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westminster men's and women's soccer teams were both named United Soccer Coaches (USC) Team Academic Award winners in recognition of exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year. This is the 10th time the women's time has earned this award and the sixth...
SOCCER
case.edu

CWRU earns Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for 10th straight year

For the 10th consecutive year, Case Western Reserve University is the recipient of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award, Case...
COLLEGES
bemidjistate.edu

Bemidji State Graduates Earn EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award

Class of 2021 Bemidji State University graduates Lauren Bruggeman and Becca Nelson, have won the 2021 EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award. At the close of the Spring 2021 semester, both earned a bachelor of science in design with an emphasis in exhibit and graphic design. As recipients of the...
BEMIDJI, MN
abc57.com

New Prairie Teacher Earns Two National Awards

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- Mrs. Tonya Aerts, a teacher at New Prairie High School, has been recognized for her role inside and outside the classroom. Aerts is one of only 79 teachers across the U.S. to earn the 2021-22 PLTW Outstanding Teacher of the Year award. Project Lead The Way...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
News Enterprise

Students earn National Merit semi-finalist status

A handful of students in Hardin County have become National Merit semi-finalists. This includes five Central Hardin High School students — Samuel Christensen, Tate Lewis, Sammy McDowell, Nathan Turlington and Brenden White. Turlington and White are enrolled in the Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University. Briana Lewis and Jonah Shirts...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
clemson.edu

Four students selected as this year’s National Scholars

Four new National Scholars at Clemson University have already excelled academically while making a difference in their communities. Now they will spend the next four years learning how to apply their talents and energy to better impact the world. Every year, the university invites a select group of students are...
CLEMSON, SC
SDSU Collegian

SDSU student Sadie Vander Wal earns prestigious agriculture award

An SDSU agricultural communications major recently won a highly competitive scholarship award that will help achieve her career goals of promoting agriculture. Sadie Vander Wal, who is also majoring in animal science and is from Brentford, South Dakota, was presented with the Forrest Bassford Award last month at the Ag Media Summit in Kansas City.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy