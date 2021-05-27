First-Year Student Team Earns Award at National HERA Conference

Area businesses and organizations came together recently for the first Marinette Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Dinner since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the night’s celebrations, Chairperson of the Wave, Marinette Menominee Young Professionals (MMYP) organization Adam Orth presented the organization’s Young-Professional-of-the-Year Award to Student Success Coach at the UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Adam Landenberger. Landenberger’s nominator described him as “a true collaborator hands-on leader that will help out to get the job done.” They also shared that when he joined the group there was an immediate injection of energy.

