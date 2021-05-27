Bridgeport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
