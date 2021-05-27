Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, NE

Bridgeport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDF5TGE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport, NE
14
Followers
46
Post
397
Views
ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bridgeport, NEPosted by
Bridgeport Post

Get weather-ready — Bridgeport’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeport: Friday, May 14: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers;
Box Butte County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Berea, or 12 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alliance, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport.