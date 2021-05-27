Bridgeport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



