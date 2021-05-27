Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stephenson, MI

Stephenson Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Stephenson Today
Stephenson Today
 5 days ago

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDF5Qc300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stephenson Today

Stephenson Today

Stephenson, MI
9
Followers
47
Post
154
Views
ABOUT

With Stephenson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenson, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stephenson, MIPosted by
Stephenson Today

Tuesday has sun for Stephenson — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STEPHENSON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stephenson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.