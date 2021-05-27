Stephenson Weather Forecast
STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
