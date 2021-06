Data shows nearly half of U.S. employees create their own tricks and shortcuts for managing log-ins, making businesses vulnerable to cyberattacks. Dashlane released “The Future of Security in the Hybrid Workplace”report, commissioned in partnership with Datalands, which looks at patterns and trends of employee workplace security habits in order to help companies future proof businesses, whether employees are back in the office or still working remotely. The new report sheds light on the realities of employee attitudes toward workplace security and their implications so companies can stay proactive and ensure adoption of improved security policies and programs.