Thornton Daily Weather Forecast

THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.