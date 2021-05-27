Cancel
Thornton, NH

Thornton Daily Weather Forecast

Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 5 days ago

THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

