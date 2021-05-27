Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date — Sept. 26

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS...

www.jhnewsandguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Ap#Cbs#Paramount#The Broadway League#The American Theatre Wing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Grammy
Related
Performing Artscrossroadstoday.com

Special Tony Awards given to 2 shows, 1 advocacy nonprofit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ”Freestyle Love Supreme” are getting special awards. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will...
Theater & Dancethecomicscomic.com

Freestyle Love Supreme Wins Special Tony Award for 2021

Congratulations to the folks at Freestyle Love Supreme! The Tony Awards announced a special honor for the group of hip-hop improvisers. For more than 17 years, the same dedicated producers, creative team and founding company members of Freestyle Love Supreme have aspired to make people laugh, bring audiences joy and create theatre that is unique and unforgettable. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale and what started out with a loose format in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in 2004 worked its way to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the same producers Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Directed by Kail, the acclaimed show features a comedic improvisational musical structure, and a rotating cast of some of the best and brightest Broadway performers. Founding members of Freestyle Love Supreme are Kail, Miranda, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, and Chris Sullivan. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme will return to Broadway with a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre—previews begin on Thursday, October 7 and performances will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Performing ArtsNonesuch Records

'David Byrne's American Utopia' to Receive Special Tony Award

Congratulations to David Byrne’s American Utopia, which has just been announced a recipient of a Special Tony Award for the 2019–2020 Broadway season. Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists, and organizations that do not fall into any of the competitive categories. This year's two other recipients are the anti-racism advocacy organization Broadway Advocacy Coalition and the show Freestyle Love Supreme. The 74th Tony Awards will be presented on Sunday, September 26, on Paramount+, from 7pm ET, followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on CBS.
Performing Artsthebroadwayblog.com

Just Announced: Special Tony Award Recipients

With a drastically shortened season due to the pandemic, Tony Awards are flying off the shelves to some unconventional recipients. The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), David Byrne’s American Utopia, and Freestyle Love Supreme have been awarded Special Tony Awards as they are each “outstanding productions, artists, and organizations that do not fall into any of the competitive categories,” per the Tony Awards Administration.
Visual ArtPosted by
InsideHook

Christo’s Long-Delayed Wrap of the Arc de Triomphe Has an Opening Date

Last year, the art world lost a significant figure: Christo, whose work played out on the grandest of scales, died at 84. At the time of his death, several of his projects remained in the works, and now one of the highest-profile ones has an opening scheduled. That would be his planned wrapping of the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which is now slated to be up in the fall.
MoviesBroadway.com

Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, Starring Norm Lewis & Michael Urie, Heads to Broadway This Fall

Another play has been announced for a Broadway bow this fall! Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits will begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 and open on October 10. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, currently the Associate Director of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. At the age of 27, he will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Chicken & Biscuits is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Stage & Screen Fave Krysta Rodriguez to Headline Live Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Homebound binge-watchers have likely loved seeing Broadway alum Krysta Rodriguez play icon Liza Minnelli on Netflix's Halston. Now, the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner is heading to the stage for an exciting live performance. On July 10 beginning at 7PM ET, Rodriguez will be live in concert under The Big Tent outside at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Her Berkshires concert debut promises an evening of career highlights from such memorable turns as Broadway’s Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, In the Heights, First Date and her personal favorite songs and stories that have shaped her career. Head here for tickets and info.
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Theatre News: CHICKEN & BISCUITS, The Music Man and The Minutes

32 Broadway shows will be opened by December. The newest addition is CHICKEN & BISCUITS, a new comedy written by Douglas Lyons, starring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald, and Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, “Ugly Betty”) as Logan. CHICKEN...
Moviestvinsider.com

Discover ‘Witches,’ BET Awards, TCM’s Hitchcock Feast, Biography’s KISStory, Remembering Jackie Collins

In case you missed it on (or don’t have) AMC+, Sundance Now or Shudder, the lavish supernatural fantasy A Discovery of Witches begins airing its second season on old-school AMC. The BET Awards celebrates the “Year of the Black Woman.” Revel in the magic of Hitchcock classics all weekend on TCM. New documentaries explore the very different legacies of KISS and best-selling novelist Jackie Collins.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: Is THIS the reason for premiere date delay?

Odds are, you’ve been wondering why there’s no real news on a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. Trust us when we say that we’re right there with you!. With that being said, we do at least have a little more information now on what is going on behind the scenes. While it seemed as though filming for this season wrapped all the way back in November, it looks like production picked back up earlier this month to finish a rather-important moment in the story.
Performing Artsthecitylife.org

The Tony Awards® to Present Special Tony Awards to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition; David Byrne’s American Utopia; and Freestyle Love Supreme

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that they will present three Special Tony Awards to The Broadway Advocacy Coalition; David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme. Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations who do not fall into any of the competitive categories. “In...
EntertainmentBroadway.com

More Stars Announced for the West End's The Windsors: Endgame

Harry Enfield, Crystal Condie, Matthew Cottle, Tom Durant-Pritchard, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Ciarán Owens, Jenny Rainsford, Kara Tointon & Tim Waller. The royals are coming to the West End! As previously announced, the world premiere stage adaptation of The Windsors: Endgame, the popular Channel 4 comedy series, will play at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre beginning on August 2. Opening night is set for August 10. Comedian Harry Enfield, who plays Prince Charles on The Windsors series, will reprise his role in the stage adaptation, and many of his TV co-stars will join him. The show is written by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, who are the creators of the series. Michael Fentiman directs.
MoviesIGN

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release Date Delayed

Sony has moved the release date of the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie to October 2021, according to Deadline. Previously set to release on July 23, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will now release in theaters on October 1. By shifting the release date to October, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania avoids competing with M....
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-SKID ROW Singer JOHNNY SOLINGER Dead At 55

Former SKID ROW singer Johnny Solinger has died at the age of 55. His passing comes a little over a month after he announced he was suffering from liver failure. Earlier today, SKID ROW issued the following statement via social media: "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."
MoviesGizmodo

Dune Gets Delayed Again, But Not as Long This Time

Insert “the spice must flow... later” joke here. Warner Bros. has shaken up its 2021 release schedule, moving Dune once again further down the line. However, this time it isn’t as dramatic. It’s only by three weeks. As reported by Variety, Warner Bros. has delayed Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune...
New York City, NYdcmetrotheaterarts.com

The return of ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ to Birdland

With the reopening of NYC performance venues comes the long-awaited return of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party to Birdland Jazz Club, live and in person every Monday, at 8 pm, beginning on July 5, with Billy Stritch at the piano leading the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). But for fans who can’t make it to the iconic NYC nightclub for the acclaimed weekly open-mic night, now in its seventeenth year, the other good news is that the award-winning impresario, performer, and host’s virtual version of the popular variety show, Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party, which has streamed on the YouTube Cast Party network on Mondays during the pandemic closure, will continue online, moving to Wednesdays at 8 pm, starting on July 7.