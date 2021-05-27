Cancel
Platte, SD

Thursday rain in Platte meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Platte Times
(PLATTE, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Platte Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Platte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDF5Ajf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

