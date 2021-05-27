Current CBD Trends
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring chemical compound derived from the cannabis sativa plant that imparts a feeling of relaxation or calm. CBD is popular both in mainstream media and on retailer shelves. However, the CBD market as a whole has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in disrupted CBD production and distribution, and a temporary slowdown in sales growth. Once predicted to reach $22 billion by 2022, a scaled-back market forecast by Brightfield Group now suggests that the hemp CBD market is expected to reach $16 billion by 2025.progressivegrocer.com