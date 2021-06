One day, a woman will get a job with a sports team and it won’t necessarily be a headline. One day, maybe gender or race won’t be part of the discussion; it’ll just be about how a qualified person landed a dream job with a sports organization. But as we continue to crawl out of the dark ages – as more and more very capable and talented women get jobs in what’s been a male-dominated business for a long, long time – it’s still news when a longtime football player/fan/coach like Nadia Doucoure lands a job with a college football team in Ottawa. The Carleton Ravens announced this week they’ve hired Doucoure as an offensive assistant and assistant receivers coach (she’ll work with receivers coach Youssy Pierre).