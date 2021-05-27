Baker Weather Forecast
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then slight chance light rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
