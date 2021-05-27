Cancel
Baker, MT

Baker Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baker News Beat
Baker News Beat
 5 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aDF4vof00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then slight chance light rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker News Beat

Baker News Beat

Baker, MT
ABOUT

With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

