Wetumka, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Wetumka

Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 5 days ago

WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aDF4n0500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

