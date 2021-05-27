Covelo Daily Weather Forecast
COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 45 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
