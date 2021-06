SOUTHFIELD — Lawrence Technological University’s growing Esports program is in the process of recruiting as many as 50 gamers for varsity intercollegiate competition. Esports is a form of competitive video gaming with players battling each other, usually in teams, in tournaments that are streamed to fans, or—pre-pandemic—held in sports arenas. Multi-player battle games are most commonly used, such as Overwatch, League of Legends, Valorant and Counter-Strike, although sports games are sometimes used as well.