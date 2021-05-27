Public Records from Ohio State Show What A Winter/Spring Big Ten Football Season Could Have Looked Like
For about a month last summer, it appeared as though the Big Ten’s 2020-21 football season would begin in the winter or spring rather than in the fall. When the Big Ten announced it was postponing fall sports on Aug. 11, the conference initially stated it would look to contest those sports in the spring. Ultimately, the Big Ten reversed course and announced on Sept. 16 that it would play a fall football season beginning in late October.www.elevenwarriors.com