Sony Bringing PlayStation Video Game Franchises to Mobile by March 2022
Sony has committed to bringing its PlayStation brands and IP to third-party mobile devices, potentially as soon as this year (via VideoGamesChronicle). Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan today explained during an investor relations session that the company plans to launch its major franchises on non-console platforms such as mobile, encouraged by its "very successful" first steps into the PC gaming market.www.macrumors.com