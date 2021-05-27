Cancel
Video Games

Sony Bringing PlayStation Video Game Franchises to Mobile by March 2022

By Hartley Charlton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has committed to bringing its PlayStation brands and IP to third-party mobile devices, potentially as soon as this year (via VideoGamesChronicle). Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan today explained during an investor relations session that the company plans to launch its major franchises on non-console platforms such as mobile, encouraged by its "very successful" first steps into the PC gaming market.

TechnologyEngadget

Opera brings its gaming browser to mobile

In 2019, Opera launched a desktop browser for gamers to further distinguish itself from Google Chrome. Over the following months and years, it bolstered Opera GX with customization options, including Razer's Chroma lighting effects. And, in January, the browser maker doubled down on gaming by acquiring YoYo Games, the British company behind the game development platform GameMaker Studio 2. With an eye to expansion, Opera is now bringing its gaming browser to mobile. The company is beta testing Opera GX on iOS and Android starting today, with plans for a public launch in a few weeks.
mobilesyrup.com

PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games are on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has a wide variety of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games currently on sale, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Check them out below:. Xbox. To find all Xbox games on sale, click here. PlayStation. To find all PlayStation games on...
Video Gamesreviewed.com

The best Playstation 5 games for every kind of gamer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re lucky enough to have a PlayStation 5 under the TV there’s a growing list of great games to get sucked into. While PS5 exclusives are rare at the moment, a bunch of top PS4 titles have been revamped and turbo-charged to take advantage of the PS5’s superior processing power.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Days of Play Brings a Range of Tempting Playstation Game Discounts

Starting this May 26th, Days of Play is back, celebrating the Playstation community and giving you the chance to win Playstation avatars and themes!. Because, you know, vast multinational corporations need our support and would surely shrivel and die without people venting their hatred of the “opposing” brand on Twitter. All facetiousness aside, what does have us paying attention is the digital discounts that will be running during the Days of Play event.
Video Gamescdcgamingreports.com

Sony patent could allow for esports betting on PlayStation

Despite the rapid growth of esports over the past several years, gambling on events has remained scarce outside of traditional betting markets. That may be changing in the near future based on a recently filed Sony patent, however. The patent is for an automated system that would allow PlayStation platforms to present betting odds to the player, and then allow them to bet and claim rewards if their bet proves successful.
Video GamesBenzinga

PlayStation's Sony Patents Bitcoin In-Game Betting

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) — the Japanese electronics giant behind the PlayStation game console — is considering using Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to allow for in-game betting. What Happened: A patent published by Sony this month describes a system that would allow betting on live esports events with both traditional and digital...
Video Gameseteknix.com

Sony Hints More PlayStation to PC Ports Are Coming!

I think many would agree that there are a huge amount of PlayStation exclusive titles we’d love to see ported to the PC. The only problem is that while they have relaxed that policy somewhat in recent years, there are still masses of amazing games that remain still only available on a PS4 or PS5. – Following the launch of Sony’s official PlayStation Studios Steam curator page, however, there is a huge hint that more titles are on the way and perhaps in the very near future!
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PlayStation Confirmed Part of Summer Game Fest 2021

PlayStation is an official partner of this year's Summer Game Fest, the event has confirmed. Organiser and host Geoff Keighley broke the news that Summer Game Fest 2021 will begin on the 10th June, with a "Premiere Showcase" promising news and announcements (as well as a musical performance from Weezer).
Businessvideogameschronicle.com

Sony confirms it will sell PlayStation 5 direct to consumers in Europe

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has confirmed plans to launch its PlayStation Direct online store in Europe. The company’s US arm launched PlayStation Direct to sell consoles, games and accessories direct to consumers in September 2019. A job advert posted last December suggested SIE was seeking to “build on the successful...
Video GamesAndroid Central

PlayStation CEO confirms mobile gaming plans with first-party IP

During a corporate strategy meeting, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the company plans to expand into mobile gaming. This backs up a previously discovered job listing that indicated PlayStation was looking for a Head of Mobile role. Ryan says that PlayStation has a "huge catalog of diverse first-party IP...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

PlayStation has unveiled PlayStation Plus June 2021 games

PlayStation has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus on June 1st, and this month doesn’t look too bad. Leading the charge into June is Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown which was previously rumoured to be coming in this months PlayStation Plus lineup, and now we have confirmation that it’s only a short ways away.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Uncharted 4 is the next PlayStation game coming to PC, according to Sony

As Sony begins to roll out their 1st party PlayStation games for PC, we’ve been very eager to hear what their plans are in terms of the next game getting a PC port, one of 16 unannounced games that Sony has apparently planned to bring to PC. Well, it seems that the next title has in fact been leaked, and it was by Sony themselves.
TV ShowsGamespot

Sony Has 10 Movies/TV Shows In The Works Based On PlayStation Games

One of the ways Sony is looking to grow the PlayStation business and help its franchises reach a wider audience is by making movies and TV shows based on its series. As part of Sony's latest Corporate Strategy meeting, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the company currently has 10 projects in the works.
Video Gamesmobileworldlive.com

Sony targets mobile gaming opportunities

Sony began exploring ways to make a fresh attempt on the mobile gaming market, mulling options to bring first-party PlayStation titles to smartphones. In a strategy document, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the company was exploring ways to reach millions of gamers through mobile. “We have been thinking...