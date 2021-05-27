Sony Bringing PlayStation Video Game Franchises to Mobile by March 2022

I think many would agree that there are a huge amount of PlayStation exclusive titles we’d love to see ported to the PC. The only problem is that while they have relaxed that policy somewhat in recent years, there are still masses of amazing games that remain still only available on a PS4 or PS5. – Following the launch of Sony’s official PlayStation Studios Steam curator page, however, there is a huge hint that more titles are on the way and perhaps in the very near future!