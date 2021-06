Over a quarter of a century ago, the then editor of Isis, George Osborne, son of Sir Peter and Lady Osborne, celebrated his 21st birthday at the literary world's watering-hole, The Groucho Club. A bus-load of fellow Magdalen College students came down from Oxford to help him share his cake (a replica of the college), to toast him with champagne and to enter into the spirit of the conjuring tricks – which had Loyd Grossman wondering whether his Rolex would ever be the same again. Osborne has landed a handful of top jobs in his time, from the chancellor of the exchequer to the editor of the London Evening Standard, and such promise shone through, even at his 21st.