Meridian, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Meridian

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 5 days ago

MERIDIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDF4e3Y00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meridian Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Meridian’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Meridian: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bosque County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bosque by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Bosque A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOMERVELL...EAST CENTRAL ERATH...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON NORTHWESTERN BOSQUE AND SOUTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Meridian, and another storm located 6 miles north of Glen Rose, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pecan Plantation, Glen Rose, Meridian, Iredell, Cleburne State Park, Meridian State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Walnut Springs and Tolar. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bosque County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bosque, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bosque; Hamilton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN BOSQUE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Iredell, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Iredell, Hico, and Walnut Springs. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas.
Bosque County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Erath, Hood, Johnson, Somervell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Erath; Hood; Johnson; Somervell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOMERVELL...EAST CENTRAL ERATH...SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON NORTHWESTERN BOSQUE AND SOUTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Meridian, and another storm located 6 miles north of Glen Rose, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pecan Plantation, Glen Rose, Meridian, Iredell, Cleburne State Park, Meridian State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Walnut Springs and Tolar. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bosque County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Coryell; Hamilton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Hamilton County in central Texas Central Coryell County in central Texas Southwestern Bosque County in central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Copperas Cove, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gatesville, Cranfills Gap, Fort Gates and South Mountain. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH